School bus collides with loader in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 10 students injured

<p>Muzaffarnagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Ten students were injured, three of them critically, when their school bus collided with a loader amid dense fog on the Chajpur-Rajpur Road here on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>All the injured students were girls.</p>.<p>The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station when the school bus was carrying students from Gayatri School in Kandhala, Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay said.</p>.<p>The police have seized the loader and arrested its driver, he added.</p>.<p>The injured students were brought to the Primary Health Centre in Budhana, Medical Officer Dr. Arjun Singh said.</p>.<p>Later, six of the students were referred to the district hospital.</p>.<p>An investigation into the accident is underway, Upadhyay said. </p>