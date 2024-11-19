Home
School bus collides with loader in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 10 students injured

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Phugana police station when the school bus was carrying students from Gayatri School in Kandhala, Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:07 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 10:07 IST
