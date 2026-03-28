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‘Scolded’ by teacher, Class-5 girl ends life in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj; angry family lays siege to school with body

Nidhi, who was seen sobbing uncontrollably, remained silent even after returning home, though she did not mention the incident to anyone in the house.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicide

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