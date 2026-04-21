<p>Lucknow: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> on Tuesday held that a second maternity leave cannot be denied merely because it is sought within two years of the first, observing that statutory rights under the law override provisions of the financial handbook.</p><p>The order was passed by Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar of the high court's Lucknow bench while hearing a petition by Manisha Yadav, who had challenged an April 4, 2026 order rejecting her request for a second maternity leave.</p>.Supreme Court strikes down law denying maternity leave to women with adopted child over 3 months old.<p>The petitioner argued that the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 is a beneficial legislation and its provisions must take precedence. The state government, however, relied on Rule 153(1) of the financial handbook to contend that a minimum gap of two years between two maternity leaves is mandatory.</p><p>Referring to earlier rulings, the high court said that the Maternity Benefit Act, being a law enacted by Parliament, would prevail over any executive instructions or provisions in the financial handbook. In case of inconsistency, the provisions of the Act would have an overriding effect.</p><p>The court noted that the petitioner had her first child in 2021 and had applied for a second maternity leave in 2022, which was rejected on untenable grounds.</p><p>Setting aside the impugned order, the court directed the competent authority to grant her maternity leave from April 6, 2026, to October 2, 2026.</p>