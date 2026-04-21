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Second maternity leave can't be denied merely because sought within 2 years of first: Allahabad High Court

The petitioner argued that the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 is a beneficial legislation and its provisions must take precedence.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:50 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtMaternity Leave

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