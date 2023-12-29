Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of Narendra Modi's visit

One huge poster put up on Ram Path near the new ceremonial gateway that leads to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple site, carries the message, "Prabhu Ram ki nagri mey aapka swagat hai" (Welcome to the city of Lord Ram) and names of Uttar Pradesh's urban development department and the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

"We're all set for the PM's visit tomorrow. City is being decorated with flowers. Beds have been reserved in various hospitals and at Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College, and security personnel are on their toes," the Ayodhya divisional commissioner said.

At the Sri Ram hospital in Ayodhya, a nursing staff on duty said 20 beds in a ward in the old hospital building and five ICU beds in the new building have been reserved.

'Reserved Ward' sign was put up in the ward that lay empty on Friday morning. Patients have been shifted to other wards, the nurse on duty said.

Kumar said heavy security has been deployed in the temple town in view of the PM's visit.

Besides the chief minister, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, local MPs and MLAs and few party functionaries will be present.

Prime Minister Modi's visit also comes less than a month before the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of the upcoming Ram temple.

A grand Ram temple is currently under construction in Ayodhya, with the consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, which will be attended by the prime minister.