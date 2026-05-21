<p>Budau: Dressed only in undergarments, dacoits carried out a series of robberies in the Mustafabad and Sithauli villages, holding families hostage and a lot of people injured, the police said on Thursday. </p>.<p>The armed intruders scaled the wall of a farmer named Nikat's house and held his family hostage in the early hours of Wednesday. </p>.<p>At signs of resistance, they assaulted the inmates, leaving six people critically injured and left with four tolas of gold, three kilograms of silver and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.</p>.Delhi Police arrests 16 gangsters with multiple bulletproof vehicles in separate raids across city.<p>The injured were referred to the district hospital.</p>.<p>According to the police, the robbers also beat and physically assaulted women for having non-veg dishes at home saying they should only eat vegetables. </p>.<p>The bandits then targeted four more houses in Sithauli, stealing ornaments and cash.</p>.<p>Local authorities swung into action only late in the night after Bareilly Range DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni visited the houses and ordered immediate action.</p>.<p>It was only late into the night after Bareilly Range DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni visited the houses and ordered immediate action that local authorities acted on it. </p>.<p>Sahni said five teams had been deployed to investigate the robberies.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>