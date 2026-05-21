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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Semi-naked dacoits rob series of houses in single night in UP

Five teams have been deployed to investigate the robberies.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimetheftrobberyDacoitsCrime case

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