Serial killer in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly? 9 women killed in 14 months puts cops on alert

Having found nine dead bodies of women who were murdered in a span of more than 14 months in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, the police are suspecting that there might be a serial killer at large in the district.
According to a report by The Times of India, the victims all aged between the age group (45-55) were killed in villages which were in a radius of 25 km and fall under the limits of two police stations.
All the murders were committed in a similar manner as all the victims were found strangled in fields around noon with their dishevelled clothes but with no signs of sexual assault.
Speaking to the newspaper, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said, "Our teams have been investigating this case for six months and have not ruled out the possibility of a serial killer due to the nearly identical modus operandi of the murders. Based on some leads, we have now released sketches of three suspects."
The very first female corpse was found in June 2023 and the latest dead body was recovered from a farm in Shahi Sheeshgarh area in Bareilly.
The woman aged around 45 was found dead on July 3.
According to TOI, the number of female dead bodies rose to 8 in November 2023, which spread a wave of fear and panic among people.
Though the police had arrested three suspects in the case, the murders continued.
According to TOI, Anurag Arya, Bareilly SSP said, "The pattern is clear - strangulation around noon, bodies dumped in farms, and post-mortem ruling out sexual assault. Our investigations, including electronic surveillance, have hit a dead end."
According to another report of the publication, Dharampura Gram Pradhan Sharif Khan said, "Despite constant vigilance, the killer remains at large. We have advised our women to move around in groups."
Since the murders continued despite the arrest of three men, the police have taken up the traditional method of releasing sketches of the suspects across the villages.
Published 08 August 2024, 05:58 IST