'Set houses on fire if locked': UP superintendent engineer suspended over remarks on electricity bill defaulters

<p>Saharanpur (UP): A power department superintendent engineer in Uttar Pradesh was suspended here on Wednesday after he was purportedly seen saying in a meeting that if during recovery of electricity dues, consumers' houses are found locked, they should be "set on fire".</p>.<p>Officials of the state power department condemned the incident and said strict action will be meted out for "inappropriate language".</p>.<p>A video of the remarks Dheeraj Jaiswal made in a virtual meeting of the meeting held on Monday surfaced online.</p>.<p>In the meeting, which was about recovering pending electricity dues, Jaiswal became angry when subordinates reported challenges in collecting dues.</p>.<p>They noted that many homes are often locked as residents are away for work, making it hard to collect payments.</p>.<p>In response, Jaiswal reportedly lost his temper, saying, “If houses are closed, set them on fire.” A video clip of his remarks surfaced on social media, and subsequently reached state-level authorities in Lucknow who took action against him.</p>.<p>Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Managing Director Isha Duhan condemned the incident, emphasising the importance of "respectful behaviour" towards consumers.</p>.<p>Duhan clarified that consumers are the top priority for the corporation, and any form of "misconduct or inappropriate language" by officials will face strict action.</p>.<p>Jaiswal’s remarks were deemed unprofessional and damaging to the department’s image, she said.</p>.<p>The engineer’s behaviour reflected a disregard for the responsibilities associated with his position due to which he has been suspended, she said.</p>.<p>Duhan said that the department will ensure accountability and appropriate conduct among employees in interactions with consumers. </p>