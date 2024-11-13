Home
'Set houses on fire if locked': UP superintendent engineer suspended over remarks on electricity bill defaulters

In the meeting, which was about recovering pending electricity dues, Dheeraj Jaiswal became angry when subordinates reported challenges in collecting dues.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 16:53 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 16:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh

