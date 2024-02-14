Seven BJP Rajya Sabha candidates file nomination from Uttar Pradesh

Before filing nominations, Sangeeta Balwant said the BJP works to achieve the target of 'antyoday' (welfare of the downtrodden) and for the country, and that she will work with the party to accomplish the mission.

Tezveer Singh said, 'We will win the Lok Sabha polls hands down and get over 400 seats. I will strengthen the party and will follow whatever task I will be assigned by the party,' he added.

Jain said the BJP gives chance to common party workers like him.

"I had requested for a Lok Sabha ticket but have been sent to Rajya Sabha. I am grateful to the party leadership," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party candidates are a bouquet of 'social equations'. In the coming LS polls, the party will win all 80 seats in the state, he claimed.

"In UP, Samajwadi Party will be finished and the state will be Congress-mukt (free)," he said in his address at party office here.

Adityanath also congratulated all the candidates.

Among the candidates, 59-year-old R P N Singh, who left the Congress to join the BJP before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, belongs to the Sainthwar Royal family of Kushinagar and is considered a key leader of his community in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kushinagar and served as the Union minister of state for road transport and highways from 2009 to 2011. He was the Union minister of state for home in the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government till October 2012.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he lost to the BJP candidate in Kushinagar. He was also elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Padrauna in 1996, 2002 and 2007.