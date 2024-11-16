Home
Seven people, including newly-wed couple, die in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

After being hit by the car, the tempo rammed into an electric pole around 2 am on Saturday near the fire station of Dhampur on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 08:22 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 08:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccidentBijnor

