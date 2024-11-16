Seven people, including newly-wed couple, die in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

<p>Bijnor (UP): Seven people, including a newly-wed couple, returning from Jharkhand died while two others were injured when a car hit a tempo from behind while overtaking another vehicle, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>After being hit by the car, the tempo rammed into an electric pole around 2 am on Saturday near the fire station of Dhampur on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.</p>.<p>The tempo passengers were thrown on the ground by the impact of the accident, he said.</p>.Uttar Pradesh hospital operates on wrong eye of a boy, doctor says, 'I got confused between right-left'.<p>Six people of the same family travelling in the tempo were killed on the spot while its driver Ajab Singh died on the way to a hospital, the SP said.</p>.<p>Two persons who were moving in the car have been injured, police said, adding the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.</p>