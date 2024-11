Seven people, including newlywed couple, die in road accident in UP's Bijnor

Khurshid (65) of Tewari village of Dhampur was returning with his daughter-in-law Khushi (22) after getting his son Visal (25) married in Jharkhand. Khurshid's brother-in-law Mumtaz (45), Mumtaz's wife Ruby (32) and daughter Bushra (10) were also with them.