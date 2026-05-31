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Several B Ed aspirants fall into sewage drain outside Kanpur shop after slab collapses

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the candidates had gone to a shop in the Nagar Nigam market area to get photocopies of necessary documents.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKanpur

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