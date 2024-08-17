Several coaches of Sabarmati Express train derail in Uttar Pradesh, no casualties reported

Several coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday. The coaches derailed in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station, news agency ANI said.
No injuries to anyone were reported from the site. Buses have reached the site to take the passengers to Kanpur, the Indian Railways has said. According to the driver, prima facie the boulder hit the engine due to which the engine's cattle guard was badly damaged/bent. Indian Railways has issued emergency helpline numbers.
No casualties were reported so far.
More to follow...
Published 17 August 2024, 00:24 IST