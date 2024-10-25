Severed head of suspected calf found in Meerut, cops launch probe

<p>Meerut: A severed head, suspected to be of a calf, found on a road on Thursday sent the locals in fury in Meerut, with some suspecting it to be a deliberate act, done to vitiate the atmosphere ahead of Diwali.</p>.<p>Medical Police Station in-charge Shailesh Kumar, however, said that a stray dog may have dragged the severed head onto the road.</p>.<p>"It appears that a dog brought it from somewhere and left it on the street," Kumar said.</p>.<p>All the same, police registered a case under sections 3/8 of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act against unknown persons and started a probe into the incident.</p>.<p>"We are reviewing footage from nearby cameras. Anyone found guilty will not be spared," Kumar said.</p>.<p>The incident drew sharp reactions from Hindu leaders in the area.</p>.<p>Hindu activist Sachin Sirohi, who staged a protest at the spot of the finding, said, "This is a conspiracy to disrupt the peace in the city, especially on a festival." </p>