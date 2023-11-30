Sextortionists use retired IPS officer's deepfake to scam senior citizen in UP

In a concerning incident highlighting the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes, criminals have utilized this technology to create a video featuring the face and voice of a retired IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A senior citizen was targeted for extortion, pushing the 76-year-old man to make repeated payments under the false impression that he was dealing with a genuine police officer, The Times of India reported. The victim faced threats of police action based on a manipulated image that suggested he had engaged in illicit activities.

Law enforcement authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launching an investigation.

This case marks one of the early instances in the country where cyber fraud has taken on a dangerous new dimension, aided by the emergence of deepfake technology. Deepfake refers to the manipulation of digital content, including audio, video, and images, using advanced deep-learning techniques.

The victim in this incident is Arvind Sharma, a resident of Govindpuram who works as a clerk and lives alone. Sharma recently acquired his first smartphone and created a Facebook account. On November 4, the perpetrators initiated contact with him through a Facebook video call. Sharma swiftly disconnected the call upon encountering explicit content, but this brief interaction was sufficient for the criminals to ensnare him. An hour later, he received another video call on WhatsApp, this time featuring a man dressed in a police uniform, who proceeded to threaten him.

"In the video, the individual in uniform threatened to file a complaint against my father unless he made payments. He also mentioned that he would expose a video of my father conversing with women on social media, even sharing it with family members," revealed Monica, Sharma's daughter, in her complaint to the police.

Deeply alarmed by the image from the WhatsApp call and fearing severe embarrassment, Sharma transferred Rs 5,000 to a bank account provided by the blackmailers. However, their demands escalated, ultimately resulting in Sharma paying a total of Rs 74,000, even resorting to taking a loan from his workplace to meet their demands. The ongoing financial strain and emotional distress left Sharma on the brink of contemplating suicide.

It was only when Sharma confided in his family about the ordeal that they decided to investigate further. They conducted a Google search and discovered that the video featured former Additional Director General (ADG) Prem Prakash. Perplexed by why a senior police officer would resort to threats and extortion, they approached the Ghaziabad police for assistance.