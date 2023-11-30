Sextortionists use retired IPS officer's deepfake to scam senior citizen in UP

In a concerning incident highlighting the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes, criminals have utilized this technology to create a video featuring the face and voice of a retired IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh Police.
A senior citizen was targeted for extortion, pushing the 76-year-old man to make repeated payments under the false impression that he was dealing with a genuine police officer, The Times of India reported. The victim faced threats of police action based on a manipulated image that suggested he had engaged in illicit activities.
Law enforcement authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launching an investigation.
This case marks one of the early instances in the country where cyber fraud has taken on a dangerous new dimension, aided by the emergence of deepfake technology. Deepfake refers to the manipulation of digital content, including audio, video, and images, using advanced deep-learning techniques.
The victim in this incident is Arvind Sharma, a resident of Govindpuram who works as a clerk and lives alone. Sharma recently acquired his first smartphone and created a Facebook account. On November 4, the perpetrators initiated contact with him through a Facebook video call. Sharma swiftly disconnected the call upon encountering explicit content, but this brief interaction was sufficient for the criminals to ensnare him. An hour later, he received another video call on WhatsApp, this time featuring a man dressed in a police uniform, who proceeded to threaten him.
"In the video, the individual in uniform threatened to file a complaint against my father unless he made payments. He also mentioned that he would expose a video of my father conversing with women on social media, even sharing it with family members," revealed Monica, Sharma's daughter, in her complaint to the police.
Deeply alarmed by the image from the WhatsApp call and fearing severe embarrassment, Sharma transferred Rs 5,000 to a bank account provided by the blackmailers. However, their demands escalated, ultimately resulting in Sharma paying a total of Rs 74,000, even resorting to taking a loan from his workplace to meet their demands. The ongoing financial strain and emotional distress left Sharma on the brink of contemplating suicide.
It was only when Sharma confided in his family about the ordeal that they decided to investigate further. They conducted a Google search and discovered that the video featured former Additional Director General (ADG) Prem Prakash. Perplexed by why a senior police officer would resort to threats and extortion, they approached the Ghaziabad police for assistance.
ACP Abhishek Srivastava from Kavinagar stated that they received the complaint via the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and immediately initiated contact with the senior citizen. Subsequently, a case was registered under the IT Act on Tuesday. The police are collaborating with the cyber cell to analyze the videos forensically, while also scrutinizing bank transactions for leads. Notably, a close examination of the video reveals discrepancies between the voice and lip movements, but these nuances may have gone unnoticed in the panic that gripped the victim.
Srivastava further mentioned that the police intend to reach out to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, to gather details about the accounts employed by the criminals. Additional DCP (crime and cyber) Sachidanand affirmed that this was the first such case reported in Ghaziabad and emphasized that a dedicated team had been established to resolve the matter.
IPS officer Prem Prakash, a 1993-batch officer, disclosed that he became aware of the deepfake video only on Wednesday. He noted that fraudsters had also created a fake Facebook account under his name to carry out extortion attempts. Prakash urged victims of cybercrime to report such incidents to the police and encouraged them to utilize the national cybercrime helpline number (1930).
This incident comes at a time when Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the government's intent to formulate regulations to combat the proliferation of deepfakes and misinformation on social media. The minister recently held discussions with representatives from social media companies following the circulation of a deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna.
During a virtual summit of G20 nations earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to the 'negative effects of AI' and underscored India's commitment to fostering global regulations to ensure the safe deployment of artificial intelligence. He emphasized the importance of making AI accessible to people while safeguarding society from its potential risks.
