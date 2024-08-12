Shahi Idgah case LIVE | Allahabad HC to hear 18 petitions filed by Hindu side today

The Hindu litigants have filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking a hearing if the Muslim side approaches it challenging a recent order of the Allahabad High Court which rejected a plea against the maintainability of 18 cases related to the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura.

The caveat has been filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed against the Hindu litigants if the other group moves the top court.

A caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.

On August 1, the high court had rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura, and ruled that the religious character of the mosque needs to be determined.