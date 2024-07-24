SHO shunted, 3 cops suspended in molestation case of 3 dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Bahraich: An SHO of the Nanpara police station was shunted out and three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector (SI), were suspended following a case of molestation of three Dalit girls by some people, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday last week when three Dalit girls had gone to a weekly market and were allegedly molested by some men, the police said.

Salman and Aslam, who run a meat shop in the market, allegedly molested the girls. When the girls and the brother of one of them protested, the duo attacked them, the police said.