Shooting at Samajwadi Party leader's residence leaves six, including child, injured

Varanasi, UP: Six people, including a six-year-old child, were injured when assailants fired at the residence of Samajwadi Party leader and former corporator Vijay Yadav, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Dashashavmedh area on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the SP leader alleged in his complaint that the assailants wanted to kill his entire family.

An FIR has been lodged against accused Ankit Yadav, Shobhit Verma, Govind Yadav, Sahil Yadav and other unidentified persons, they said.