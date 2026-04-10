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'Should have done it earlier': Allahabad HC Bar Association President welcomes Justice Varma's resignation

"His resignation now is a welcome step. He has acted sensibly," Pande told PTI on Friday.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 10:40 IST
India NewsAllahabad High CourtBar Associationresignation

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