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Homeindiauttar pradesh

SIT begins probe into Lucknow fire tragedy

The SIT, formed on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Amrit Abhijat and Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:05 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 08:05 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknow

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