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SIT probe into Ram temple fund row will bring truth to light: UP CM Adityanath

He encouraged anyone with evidence related to the case to present it to the SIT for examination.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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