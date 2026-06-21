SIT probing Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation 'theft' hits roadblock as CCTV footage available for only 45 days

<p>Ayodhya: Limited-period footage from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV cameras</a> installed at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-mandir">Ram Temple</a> has posed a hurdle to the SIT investigation underway into the alleged embezzlement of donation funds.</p>.<p>According to sources, footage from these cameras is available for only 45 days, after which it gets automatically deleted.</p>.<p>The three-member SIT, constituted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government on June 13 following a request from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-janmabhoomi">Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust</a>, has been investigating allegations of theft of temple donations.</p>.<p>Sources said investigators have also found indications of possible tampering with footage and are trying to recover deleted or altered data.</p>.<p>"The SIT will attempt to retrieve as much old footage as possible through forensic analysis," a source said.</p>.Ram Temple embezzlement row | Donors allege missing jewelleries, receipts not provided.<p>Officials said any manipulation carried out in the past 45 days may still leave technical traces and can be detected through forensic scrutiny.</p>.<p>Sources said investigators have found several contradictions in temple workers' testimonies.</p>.<p>The probe was launched after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> alleged theft of donation funds.</p>.<p>The trust has maintained that internal audits are underway and that no evidence supporting the allegations has been found so far.</p>