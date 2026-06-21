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SIT probing Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation 'theft' hits roadblock as CCTV footage available for only 45 days

Sources said investigators have also found indications of possible tampering with footage and are trying to recover deleted or altered data.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram MandirAyodhyatheftdonationsCCTVCCTV footagedonation

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