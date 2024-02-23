Sitharaman lauds Adityanath's efforts for developing Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Thursday termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a "dynamic CM" and lauded his efforts towards the development of the state.

Sitaraman was here to inaugurate the newly constructed building of the income tax department with Adityanath and Union minister Pankaj Chowdhury.

Sitharaman said that the UP chief minister visits all 75 districts at least once in a year with multiple visits to some districts. “He constantly travels across the state, focusing on development initiatives, with each district serving as his headquarters," she said.

The finance minister said this was her first visit to Gorakhpur. "First impression is the best impression and Gorakhpur appeared even more beautiful than I had imagined,” Sitharaman said.

She also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the central government has consistently proven that “projects initiated are also inaugurated”.

"The completion of all projects is a testament to Modi ji's assurance,” she said.

Sitharaman cited the example of the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant and AIIMS whose foundation was laid in July 2016 and it was inaugurated in December 2021.

Similarly, the foundation of the Indian Council of Medical Research's Regional Center was laid in 2018 and was inaugurated in December 2021, she said.