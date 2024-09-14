Six killed, 4 feared trapped after house collapses in UP's Meerut

Meerut: Six people were killed and four are feared trapped after a three-storey house collapsed in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, officials said.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena informed that out of the total of 15 people in the building, three had managed to get out.

Meena said, "According to the information provided by the relatives and family members, there were a total of 15 people in the building. Three managed to get out, and out of the remaining 12, eight have been rescued so far. Unfortunately, six have died. In total, 11 people have been rescued, with six fatalities, and four are still believed to be trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is ongoing."