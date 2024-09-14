Six killed, 4 feared trapped after house collapses in UP's Meerut

Meerut: Six people were killed and four are feared trapped after a three-storey house collapsed in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, officials said.
District Magistrate Deepak Meena informed that out of the total of 15 people in the building, three had managed to get out.
Meena said, "According to the information provided by the relatives and family members, there were a total of 15 people in the building. Three managed to get out, and out of the remaining 12, eight have been rescued so far. Unfortunately, six have died. In total, 11 people have been rescued, with six fatalities, and four are still believed to be trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is ongoing."
Earlier speaking about the incident, the relief commissioner's office had said, "Twelve people got buried under the debris after the sudden collapse of the house. Till now, five people have been taken out from the debris. Of them, three died and two injured have been admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College."
The incident occurred around 5:15 pm and emergency services were immediately alerted, it said.
District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the collapse of the three-storey house in Zakir Colony.
Officials initially said around six people were trapped under the debris. Senior officials rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operations.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams are working to rescue those trapped under the debris.
Published 14 September 2024, 14:52 IST