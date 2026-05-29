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Six labourers killed after slab of under construction bridge collapses in Uttar Pradesh

The incident happened late on Thursday night when the labourers were resting under the bridge, according to the police sources.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:36 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshHamirpur

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