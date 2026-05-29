<p>Lucknow: Six laborers were killed after one of the slabs of an under construction bridge over Betwa river collapsed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh’s </a>Hamirpur district amid severe storms and heavy rains.</p><p>The incident happened late on Thursday night when the labourers were resting under the bridge, according to the police sources. The number of deceased could go up as some labourers were believed to be trapped under the debris.</p>.Evening rain blocks roads, knocks down trees across Bengaluru.<p>Teams of SDRF reached the spot after the incident and launched the rescue operations. Senior district officials were present on the spot and monitoring the rescue operations, sources said.</p><p>A senior district official said in Hamirpur that the slab collapsed owing to the severe storms and heavy rains that lashed the district last night.</p><p>UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at the tragedy and directed the officials to expedite the rescue operations and also provide financial compensation to the next of kin of the victims.</p>