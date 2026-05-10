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Six new faces in Yogi cabinet as BJP seeks to set caste equations right before 2027 polls

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, however, took potshots at the expansion stating that the current dispensation had nothing else to do.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

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