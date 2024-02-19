Smriti Irani mocks Rahul, dares him to contest LS polls from Amethi alone

Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday claimed that deserted streets welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he arrived here as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and dared him to contest from Amethi alone in the Lok Sabha elections.

Both Gandhi and Irani were in the Amethi parliamentary constituency, where the BJP leader had in 2019 humbled Gandhi who is now the MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

"Rahul Gandhi considered Amethi as the centre of power but did not provide service, that is why he was welcomed by the deserted streets of Amethi. Congress workers who welcomed Rahul Gandhi did not participate in his yatra due to which the Congress had to call workers from Sultanpur and Pratapgarh," Irani told mediapersons.

"Amethi's former MP insulted the people of Amethi in Wayanad. Amethi was distressed due to this. Ram Lalla's invitation was rejected by him and his family. Amethi is distressed due to this also," she said, adding, "I dare him (Rahul) to contest from Amethi alone in the Lok Sabha elections."