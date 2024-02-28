Some left to save lives, some under pressure: Akhilesh on MLAs who cross-voted in RS polls

The former chief minister said, "The biggest thing is that how will they now face the voters? They won fighting with the BJP. Now what will their conscience tell those voters? What answer will you give them?"

Yadav said in a sarcastic tone, "We remember that they used to inform us what the BJP and the Sangh (RSS) were up to. We are worried who will give us that information now."

On the question whether the party leadership was aware of the cross-voting, Yadav said, "No one can stop those who want to go. You should not ask me this question. One should ask the BJP, which talks about Maryada Purushottam Ram Ji, where is their 'maryada' (dignity)?"