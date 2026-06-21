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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Some NEET aspirants miss exam due to wrong location displayed on Google Maps in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

After learning about the issue, administrative officials spoke with the affected students and their families.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNEETGoogle Maps

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