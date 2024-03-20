SP ally in UP demands three LS seats, threatens to part ways if not conceded

According to the sources, Apna Dal (K) leader and SP legislator Pallavi Patel could contest the forthcoming LS polls from one of the three seats identified by her party. Pallavi had defeated UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu assembly seat, which was a segment of the Kaushambi LS seat, in the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

The AD (K) demand has put the SP in a difficult situation as the party had not left any seat for the former. The SP had left 17 seats for the Congress and had decided to contest the remaining 63 seats itself. AD (K), a predominantly caste based outfit, wielded considerable influence on 'Kurmi' voters, which were in sizable strength in some eastern UP districts.

SP sources, however, said that Pallavi might be fielded from Kaushambi LS seat on SP symbol but added that no decision had yet been taken in this regard.

Pallavi had also, during the recently held Rajya Sabha polls, threatened not to vote for the official nominees of the SP saying that none of the candidates hailed from the OBC community but later relented.