SP ally in UP demands three LS seats, threatens to part ways if not conceded

Lucknow: In what was likely to spell fresh trouble for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Uttar Pradesh, the Apna Dal (Kameravadi) on Wednesday demanded three Lok Sabha seats from the Samajwadi Party (SP), its alliance partner in the 2022 state assembly polls, and threatened to part ways if its demand was not conceded.
Going a step further, in an apparent pressure tactic, Apna Dal (K) president Krishna Patel also released a list of three seats-Phulpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi- to be contested by her party.
''We will talk to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders.....we want these three seats....we will put up our candidates on these seats irrespective of the outcome of the talks,'' Krishna Patel, the mother of union minister Anupriya Patel, who headed the other faction of Apna Dal, told reporters here.
According to the sources, Apna Dal (K) leader and SP legislator Pallavi Patel could contest the forthcoming LS polls from one of the three seats identified by her party. Pallavi had defeated UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu assembly seat, which was a segment of the Kaushambi LS seat, in the 2022 assembly polls in the state.
The AD (K) demand has put the SP in a difficult situation as the party had not left any seat for the former. The SP had left 17 seats for the Congress and had decided to contest the remaining 63 seats itself. AD (K), a predominantly caste based outfit, wielded considerable influence on 'Kurmi' voters, which were in sizable strength in some eastern UP districts.
SP sources, however, said that Pallavi might be fielded from Kaushambi LS seat on SP symbol but added that no decision had yet been taken in this regard.
Pallavi had also, during the recently held Rajya Sabha polls, threatened not to vote for the official nominees of the SP saying that none of the candidates hailed from the OBC community but later relented.
(Published 20 March 2024, 13:27 IST)