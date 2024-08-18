SP, BSP say UP govt's lateral entry move violates Constitution

In a post on 'X', Yadav said, "Time has come to launch a nationwide movement against the conspiracy of the BJP to appoint its ideological allies to high government posts in UPSC through the back door." "This method will close the way for today's officers as well as the youth to reach higher posts in the present and future. Common people will be limited to clerks and peons only. In fact, the whole trick is to snatch reservation and their rights from PDA (backward, Dalit and minorities)," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister charged.