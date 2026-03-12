<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> met spiritual leader Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Thursday and sought his blessings, saying it would bring an end to "fake saints".</p>.<p>After meeting the seer, Yadav said he had come to seek the Shankaracharya's blessings and wisdom.</p>.<p>Asked whether he had received any blessings for the 2027 assembly elections, he said, "We are political people. In today's times, when social media is so dominant, everyone is free to express their views and make political points, but I had come to seek blessings from revered Shankaracharya." </p>.House should discuss India's stance, citizens' safety amid wartime conditions: Akhilesh Yadav.<p>Yadav said nothing could be better than receiving the blessings of a saint before beginning any auspicious work. Although he declined to take any names, he said, "The most important thing is that receiving the Shankaracharya's blessings will put an end to fake saints." </p><p>Sankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday as part of a cow protection campaign.</p>.<p>The Samajwadi Party chief claimed there were reports of large-scale cancellation of BJP tickets in the upcoming assembly elections. "It is being heard that meetings are being held in every district to determine whose ticket will be cancelled and whose will be saved." "It is being said that both deputy chief ministers should be reprimanded and thrown out, and it is possible that they will not win (elections) at all," Yadav claimed.</p>.Jyotirmath Shankarachrya Swami Avimukteshwaranand to embark on ‘Gau Dharamyudh' march in UP.<p>The former chief minister, while referring to the work done for cow protection during his rule, said that the first cow milk plant of Uttar Pradesh was set up in Kannauj by the SP government. "We have been serving cows since childhood. Even today, the first roti of the house is given to the cow." </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samajwadi-party">Samajwadi Party</a> chief blamed the Central government for the reported LPG shortage in various districts, and said that even in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, people are struggling to get cooking gas cylinders.</p>.<p>About a US submarine attacking and sinking an Iranian frigate that had come to participate in joint military exercises on India's invitation, Yadav said, "Since the ship had come on India's invitation, the people on board were our guests." </p><p>Responding to a question about the attack on former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, the SP chief said, "I am saddened. Such attacks should not happen. He should have maximum security. He should have whatever security the Indian government can provide."</p>