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SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says ‘caste based’ encounters taking place in Uttar Pradesh

The SP leader said that ‘fake encounters’ was the ‘biggest issue’ in the state today but the government did not want to discuss it.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyEncounterCaste

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