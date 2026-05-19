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SP-Congress alliance will continue, focus will be on victory not seats: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said his party has vast experience in running alliances and always ensured that its allies benefited from the arrangement.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh Yadav

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