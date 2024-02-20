SP gives ultimatum to Congress on seat-sharing, says it will go solo if offer of 17 seats not accepted

''We have made our final offer to the Congress and now it is up to the Congress to decide if it wants to contest the LS polls in alliance with us...we are ready to go solo,'' said a senior SP leader while speaking to DH here.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had on Monday said that he would join the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' being undertaken by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi only after the seat sharing deal with the grand old party was final. Akhilesh was scheduled to join Rahul in the 'Yatra' in Amethi on Monday but chose to skip the same. He was not present in the Yatra in Raebareli also on Tuesday.

According to the sources the SP has offered Amethi, Raebareli, Kanpur, Jhansi, Barabanki, Sitapur, Kaiserganj, Varanasi, Amroha, Saharanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Fatehpur Sikri, Hathras, Maharajganj and Baghpat seats.

The SP leader said that the Congress also demanded Moradabad or Bijnore seat, which the SP was in mood to concede. ''We can not leave Moradabad or Bijnore for the Congress...we have a good chance of winning both the seats,'' the SP leader said.

The SP has already released two lists of 27 candidates.

UP Congress sources however said that the talks were still on and that there was no threat to their alliance with the SP.