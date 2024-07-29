SP ignored PDA after taking their votes: Mayawati as Mata Prasad Pandey appointed LoP

Reacting to the appointment, Mayawati claimed the SP gathered PDA votes in the Lok Sabha general elections by 'misleading' them, especially in the name of saving the Constitution. 'But the way these communities have been ignored while appointing the LoP is a matter of concern,' she said in a post on X.