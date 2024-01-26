SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav dies at 74 in Gurugram's Medanta

Adityanath in a post on X said, "The demise of MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed soul at His feet and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

SP chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said, "Death of SP MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav from Gainsari assembly (constituency) of Balrampur, very sad! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tributes!"