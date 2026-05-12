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SP MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi booked over 'anti-national' remark on PM Modi

The police action came at the complaint of BJP district media in-charge Satyendra Pratap Gupta, who accused Lodhi of stoking 'caste hatred' with his remark on Modi.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:35 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNarendra Modi

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