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Homeindiauttar pradesh

SP MP Javed Ali Khan's 'poison' remark targeting BJP draws UP cabinet ministers' ire

Reacting strongly, state cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the statement reflected not an individual's opinion but the mindset of the Samajwadi Party.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Party

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