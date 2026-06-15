SP MP Javed Ali Khan's 'poison' remark targeting BJP draws UP cabinet ministers' ire

<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan on Monday drew the ire of the ruling Uttar Pradesh BJP ministers after he, at a programme, remarked that the saffron party's "poison" had affected the majority community and made it "poisonous." </p><p>"The 'zeher' (poison) spread by the BJP had affected the majority community, and that the majority community has become "zehrili' (poisoned) as a result," the Rajya Sabha MP said during a PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) conference in Moradabad district.</p>.<p>Reacting strongly, state cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the statement reflected not an individual's opinion but the mindset of the Samajwadi Party.</p>.'Operation Wolf' to counter 'Operation Tiger'? Thackerays on damage-control mode amid fresh buzz of defection.<p>"What Javed Ali Khan has said today is being understood by the people of the state and the country. This is not Javed Ali Khan's statement alone; it is the statement of the Samajwadi Party. All this is being done in a planned manner at the behest of Akhilesh Yadav," Rajbhar alleged.</p>.<p>Targeting SP president, Rajbhar questioned whether the former chief minister agreed with the remarks.</p>.<p>Another Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, Manoj Kumar Pandey, described the statement as "petty" and reflective of a narrow mindset.</p>.<p>"The majority community of India has always carried every section of society along and strengthened the country's unity. Such remarks are unfortunate," Pandey said.</p>.<p>He further alleged that some political leaders were uncomfortable with developments such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Corridor project and development-related activities in Mathura.</p>.<p>"Statements like these expose the Samajwadi Party's thinking towards the majority community," he said.</p>.<p>BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma also criticised Khan's remarks, alleging that the Samajwadi Party had consistently practised caste-based and communal politics.</p>.<p>"Sanatan Dharma talks about the welfare of humanity and taking everyone along, whereas the Samajwadi Party has always indulged in caste and communal politics," Sharma said.</p>.<p>The controversy comes amid heightened political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with both the ruling BJP and opposition parties sharpening their attacks on each other's political narratives. </p>