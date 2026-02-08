<p>Mumbai: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party supports the move to have Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar removed as "he is indulging in dishonesty".</p>.<p>Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking a motion for the removal of Kumar. Some 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed the notice.</p>.<p>"We support the motion to remove the CEC because he is indulging in dishonesty," Yadav told reporters here.</p>.<p>This is the first time a notice has been moved seeking the removal of the CEC.</p>.<p>Asserting that the SP will win the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Yadav claimed underground unregistered workers of a "scared" BJP have set base in the state leaving their homes in other parts of the country.</p>.Opposition MPs submit notices in both Houses seeking motion for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.<p>"The communal agenda suits the BJP. It is difficult for them to be secular and democratic. They have damaged the Constitution and the reservation mandated by it," the former UP chief minister alleged.</p>.<p>"The BJP isn't a political party but a gang that is expert at lying. It said note ban will lead to eradication of corruption, GST will help businesses," he said at an 'iftaar' event of his party leader Abu Azmi in which Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present. </p>