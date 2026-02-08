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SP supports notice seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal: Akhilesh Yadav

Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking a motion for the removal of Kumar.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 18:43 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 18:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAkhilesh Yadav

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