uttar pradesh

Samajwadi Party wanted Nitish Kumar to become prime minister: Akhilesh Yadav

'You tell me which post is bigger -- Rajya Sabha member or chief minister?' Yadav asked reporters.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 09:45 IST
Published 07 March 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

