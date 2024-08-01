SP will be 'safa chatt' in 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls: Yogi Adityanath

“PM Modi has been in power for 10 years. No one has respected BR Ambedkar as much as he has. Panch Teerth has been built as Ambedkar’s memorial," he said.

It was alleged that reservation will be abolished. In all the appointments made during the SP’s rule, the Other Backward Classes did not get even 27 per cent reservation, the CM claimed.

Taking a dig at SP, he said, "You are afraid of the bulldozer... it is not for the innocent but for criminals who play with the future of the youth of the state and work to breach the security of the state's traders and daughters. I have not come here to do a job. It is my responsibility that if someone does something wrong, they will also suffer." "This is not our ordinary fight. This is not even a fight for prestige. If I had to gain prestige, I would get more in my monastery than that," he said.

Referring to the incident of some unruly elements misbehaving with a woman in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar on Wednesday, Adityanath said, "We will not run 'Sadbhavna' train for criminals... but a ‘bullet’ train for them….. Women's safety is of utmost importance for us. If someone messes with it, he will suffer the consequences," he said.