Homeindiauttar pradesh

Speeding car flies off road and hits tree, rolls over, crashes into ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Etah; 3 killed on spot

The car, said to be travelling at a high speed, went off the road, first hitting a tree and then rolling over three times before falling into a 15-foot-deep ditch on the roadside, police said.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 10:45 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

