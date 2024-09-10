Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Speeding truck runs over woman in Uttar Pradesh, body mutilated by passing vehicles

Maya Devi, a resident of Bharatpur village, was crossing the road in the morning when a speeding, unidentified truck ran over her, killing her on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Rai of Thariyaon police station said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 13:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Banda: A 45-year-old woman was killed when a speeding truck ran over her in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Maya Devi, a resident of Bharatpur village, was crossing the road in the morning when a speeding, unidentified truck ran over her, killing her on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Kumar Rai of Thariyaon police station said.

After the accident, several other vehicles passed over the body, further dismembering it, the SHO said.

The body parts of the victim have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against the unknown truck and its driver, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2024, 13:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT