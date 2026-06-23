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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Spoke to her on Monday morning: Kolkata woman recalls last call with daughter killed in Lucknow fire

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the tragedy to ascertain the cause of the fire and examine whether there were any lapses in safety measures.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshKolkataFireLucknow

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