uttar pradesh

SP's UP Assembly chief whip resigns as voting in Rajya Sabha polls under way

This comes after eight MLAs of the Samajwadi Party did not attend a meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 04:41 IST

Samajwadi Party MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey resigned from the post of Samajwadi Party Chief Whip today as voting in the elections for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh is under way.

This comes after eight MLAs of the Samajwadi Party did not attend a meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday. The list included the now resigned chief whip of the party in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Manoj Pandey and seven other MLAs -- Mukesh Verma, Maharaji Prajapati, Pooja Pal, Rakesh Pandey, Vinod Chaturvedi, Rakesh Pratap Singh and Abhay Singh did not attend the meeting.

A senior SP leader requesting anonymity said that the party chief had called a meeting to brief the MLAs about the voting process of the Rajya Sabha elections.

(With PTI inputs)

More to follow...

(Published 27 February 2024, 04:41 IST)
