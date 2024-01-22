Start of new cycle in India's resurgence: President Murmu writes to PM on Ram temple consecration

The president said Mahatma Gandhi derived strength from Ramanama till his last breath and quoted him as saying: "Though my reason and heart long ago realised the highest attribute and name of God as truth, I recognise truth by the name of Rama. ln the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me." She said Lord Ram's message of treating everyone with love and dignity, irrespective of their social background, also appealed to the intellect of pathbreaking thinkers.