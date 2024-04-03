States' power to legislate to regulate industrial alcohol complete: UP govt to Supreme Court

New Delhi: States' power to legislate to regulate industrial alcohol is untrammeled and complete, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that 'liquor' has always been in the legislative sphere of the States and the Centre does not have any jurisdiction with regard to industrial alcohol.

Excise, liquor and spirit have always been part of State jurisdiction, including industrial alcohol, he said.