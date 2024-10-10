Home
Stones placed on rail track in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, train crosses safely

However, the train passed safely and the loco pilot later alerted the GRP about the incident after the train reached Murshadpur station.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:43 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 10:43 IST
