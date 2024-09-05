Stop bulldozer politics, rein in wild animals: Mayawati to Yogi Adityanath

Mayawati also asked the government and the Samajwadi Party to leave the "bulldozer politics" to the Supreme Court "where there is full hope of getting justice."

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan had on Monday remarked, "How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused? Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law."

The observation sparked off an acrimonious exchange between Chief Minister Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav.