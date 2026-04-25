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Stop chasing couples who have married of their own free will: Allahabad High Court raps UP Police

The court observed that no one has the right to tell a major where he or she will stay or with whom he or she will live, marry or spend his or her life.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshUP PoliceAllahabad High Courtmarried couples

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